morgantown, w.va. – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development West Virginia State Director Ryan Thorn announced this week that USDA is investing $902,161 to assist small businesses and improve access to health care and infrastructure for people in five historically underserved communities across the Rural Partners Network (RPN) in West Virginia, two of which are regional.
“At USDA we’re committed to ensuring that our rural communities have the opportunity and resources they need to grow and prosper,” said Thorn. “This funding will help small businesses cut utility costs and find new markets for their products and it will help rural communities continue to provide critical access to health care and public safety services.”
In the region, the funding will support:
● In Fayette County, the City of Smithers will use a $34,500 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a 4x4 law enforcement vehicle with all the necessary equipment for the Smithers Police Department.
● In Monroe County, Mark Soukup will use a $7,399 Rural Energy for America Program grant to purchase and install an 11-kW solar array. Mark Soukup owns and operates a small furniture-making business. The project will realize $1,179 per year in savings and will replace 11,824 kWh (100 percent) per year for a small manufacturing facility, which is enough electricity to power the majority of one home.
● Laishley Family Trust will use a $15,473 Rural Energy for America Program grant to purchase and install a 16-kW solar array for its small business that focuses on herb and water products. The project will realize $2,058 per year in savings and will replace 17,582 kWh (100 percent) per year for a greenhouse and toolshed, which is enough electricity to power one home.
● ● ●
charleston, w.va.
A project to install reinforced guardrails on US 33 to help protect traffic on a mountain switchback is among 32 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
The project will be paid for with funding from the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
Among local projects going out for bid were:
● US 60 (Lafayette Street) Lewisburg sidewalks. (Greenbrier County)
● Greenbrier River trailhead acquisition and construction, White Sulphur Springs. (Greenbrier County)
● Howards Creek hiking and biking trail and pedestrian bridge, White Sulphur Springs. (Greenbrier County)
● North Fork to Cherry River Road paving. (Nicholas County)
● Stonehouse to Ponderosa paving. (Fayette County)
● Stickney to Naoma paving. (Raleigh County)
● Cool Ridge to Shady Spring paving. (Raleigh County)
- - -
Compiled by The Register-Herald.
To submit items for Briefcase and the Saturday Business pages, email
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.