The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday approved West Virginia to continue providing Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for school-age children through the entire 2020-2021 school year.
P-EBT provides the value of school breakfast and lunch to families of children who would otherwise receive free and reduced-price school meals, if not for Covid-related school closures.
West Virginia children are eligible to receive P-EBT as a supplement on their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT accounts – for current SNAP households – or as a new benefit for other eligible households to help offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been eaten at school, if not for a Covid-related school closure.