Delegates from all over the state voted down a bill intended to address the economic challenges of some locations where living expenses and job competitions are higher.
The locality pay bill made it all the way to passage in the House but then was defeated 42-56.
“I’ll consider voting for locality pay when we allow the coal-producing counties to keep all their severance tax. Thank you,” said Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/02/28/delegates-knock-down-a-bill-that-would-have-explored-higher-pay-in-higher-cost-areas/
