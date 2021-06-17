LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg regional water system remains under a boil water advisory, though city officials are optimistic the order will be lifted no later than Sunday.
The advisory was announced Tuesday morning due to excessive turbidity (visible sediment) in the water, according to a notice of violation made public that same day. The notice indicated the excess turbidity began to affect the city’s water quality on Monday.
City manager Misty Hill said information on the water situation was disseminated as soon as details were available.
“It was not a chemical contaminant,” she emphasized.
The Lewisburg water plant’s source is the Greenbrier River. According to the violation notice, upriver flooding “created conditions beyond the capabilities of the water plant’s facilities, causing high turbidity to enter the system.”
Hill expanded upon that information in a Thursday afternoon interview with The Register-Herald.
“We went a long time without rain, and then got an abundance of rain,” Hill said. “That abrupt change led to a high volume of clay being stirred up, and it was just too much for our system to handle.”
The flooding that precipitated the problems at the city-owned water plant occurred in Pocahontas County, Hill said.
After conferring with Hill, Lewisburg City Council member Sarah Elkins wrote a lengthy post on Facebook Thursday to debunk false information and answer questions city officials have been fielding since the boil water advisory was imposed.
Elkins posted that the White Sulphur Springs water system is not affected by the advisory. Although there is talk of someday providing a link through which one system could take over for the other in an emergency, the two systems are still separate today.
She also wrote that the current problem was not caused by water plant employees installing the wrong filters.
“This is NOT true,” Elkins posted Thursday. “The filters have been damaged by the turbidity and have to be replaced. This was determined by the State Health Department yesterday. No part of this has been caused by negligence or error on the part of our city employees.”
Hill also touted the experience and skills of Lewisburg’s water plant crew.
“We have very seasoned water plant operators,” Hill said. “There’s a lot of knowledge there. They do a great job.”
Despite all of the accolades for city workers, no one is claiming the water plant facilities don’t have problems begging to be addressed.
“Larger upgrades are on the way,” Hill promised, noting the plant pumps water 24 hours a day, much longer than is recommended.
Progress in replacing the outdated facilities is currently at a standstill because of the need to obtain further rights-of-way. Both Hill and Elkins said at least 80 percent of the necessary rights-of-way must be secured to “move to the next level.”
Hill said she and Mayor Beverly White have even made many home visits to encourage people to agree to sell a right-of-way and to address their concerns about the impact on their property.
Hill said she hopes to see the nearly $40 million project go to bid this fall.
Elkins wrote about those same issues in her public Facebook post.
“We have had the funds to move forward with a new plant for as long as I’ve been on council (2 years) and longer,” Elkins posted, indicating the lack of easements is the sticking point.
She wrote that, without the cooperation of the land owners the city will have no choice but to pursue eminent domain proceedings, however reluctantly.
“No one wants that,” she wrote. “The city cannot prosper or grow without water. Period.”
Elkins added that the water plant’s lack of backup generators is not a factor in this crisis, where there has been no loss of power.
“You are correct that we have been acutely aware of the need for backup power since the derecho of 2012,” she wrote. “Why don’t we have generators? Because they cost between ($300,000 and $500,000), and they won’t be transferable to the new plant. We don’t have generators because we can’t move forward with the new plant. Again, we have the funding. This is not an issue of mismanagement of city funds.”
For the system's customers in need of potable water, a tanker truck dispatched from Charleston is distributing water in the parking lot of Fire Station No. 2 on the northern edge of Lewisburg along U.S. 219.
Immediate steps are being taken to end the current crisis, Hill emphasized.
“We flushed the system today and will flush it again in the morning,” she said Thursday. “We hope that (Friday) we will be in compliance. I’m optimistic the boil water advisory will be lifted by Sunday. We had hoped it would be lifted Saturday because of the holiday weekend.”
Both West Virginia Day and Juneteenth — newly proclaimed a state holiday — fall on this weekend, the latter making Friday a holiday for state offices.
But Hill said Lewisburg offices will remain open Friday due to the emergency.
“We appreciate all of the citizens’ support and understanding,” she said.
The Lewisburg water system serves more than 12,000 customers in several eastern Greenbrier County communities, including Ronceverte, Fairlea, Caldwell, Renick, Frankford and Maxwelton, as well as Lewisburg.
