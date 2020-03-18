Charleston – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced, during a news conference Wednesday, that he is closing gyms, health clubs and other recreational facilities in the state, in an effort to slow potential spread of COVID-19.
The governor had announced Tuesday that bars, restaurants and casinos would be closed as of midnight.
He said Wednesday that 1,200 people applied for unemployment Tuesday, compared to more than 5,000 in the month of February.
The governor said that people need to "stay home."
"We've got to work from home," he said. "We've got to not panic. We've got to stay apart from one another. That in itself is our power to combat this terrible situation."
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever and cough, and the disease is usually mild. But public health officials have noted that the respiratory illness can be fatal, particularly for older people and those with underlying conditions, and that spread can be slowed by limiting social contact, particularly large gatherings.
By video conference, Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, noted the virus appears to be able to live on surfaces, such as elevator buttons, and can also be spread by coughing and sneezing. He also noted people can spread it before they show symptoms.
"It makes it very hard for to be able to limit the virus spread from each person, and because of that we have to ... approach this virus like it's everywhere," he said.
The number of COVID-19 cases nationwide has climbed dramatically in recent days, from about 1,000 a week ago to more than 7,000 Wednesday, although testing has also increased.
West Virginia health officials first reported a case of COVID-19 in the state, in the Eastern Panhandle, on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they reported the state's second in Mercer County. Health officials have said the COVID-19 patients in West Virginia are being treated at home, are receiving outpatient care and are both travel related.
Marsh also said the more people stay home, the less likely healthcare providers will experience a surge of patients, like Italy has experienced.
He added that while the virus will devastate many parts of the country, West Virginia has an opportunity that be the state that proactively prevents that.
"By the time you see the tsunami wave, that has been going on in the community for over two weeks," Marsh said.
He noted that West Virginia has high rates of older people and people with underlying conditions.
"We ask people before you put your hands to your face, before you eat something, wash your hands, 20 seconds, between your fingers, around your wrists, with soap and water," he said. "'Happy Birthday' twice. ABCs. Sing 'Country Roads.'"
The governor also addressed rumors about "martial law."
"I mean, c'mon," he said. "Please. Let's stop with the silly rumors."
He added that grocery stores and gas stations will remain open.
The YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley had already announced its closure this past weekend.
The governor left before press could begin asking questions.
Brian Abraham, a lawyer for the governor, elaborated on the definition of recreational facilities, saying the directive would apply to places where people congregate for sporting events. The closure takes effect at midnight.
President Donald Trump had said Tuesday there wouldn't be a need for field hospitals in West Virginia, saying the lack of cases meant the state was being "treated differently."
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials said they had been in touch with West Virginia's senators and federal officials to request more supplies, including swabs for testing. Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health Cathy Slemp has said the only reason she was able to develop test kits capable of testing 500 people was due to borrowing supplies from flu testing storage.
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said supplies have been sent in larger amounts to harder-hit areas.
"We've not been given priority but I understand that," he said. "Now that we're yelling a little bit louder in terms of our higher risk in terms of not only our elderly population, but folks under 65 years old who have underlying conditions, that have heart disease or have diabetes, so I think we will be given a little bit more priority in the future."
He said they plan to request more personal protective equipment, such as masks.
Slemp said DHHR monitors the supply of ventilators, which are need for patients with severe cases, at hospitals throughout the state, and that they are unable to request more of those supplies until the state's supply runs low.
Slemp said that health officials are working on contacting people who may have been in contact with the person diagnosed in the Eastern Panhandle.
Also at the news conference, Major General James Hoyer said Mountaineer Food Bank may establish mobile food pantries.
Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, said grocery stores are not anticipated to run short on inventory. He also said the Chamber of Commerce would provide free legal advice to local chambers of commerce.
He said some member businesses are requiring employees to work from home, while most are encouraging it.
In a press call Wednesday, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va, addressed lack of fast-speed Internet for remote work in West Virginia.
"In our state a lot of people rely on local newspapers and local news, which is why we need to preserve as many of those as we can to deploy that information," she said.
Also Wednesday, the United States Senate passed a bill to provide free coronavirus testing, expanded unemployment benefits, and nutrition assistance for seniors, low-income families, and children.
In a press call, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va, said a forthcoming bill would be more "economic in nature." She said there are talks about whether the government should send each American a check for $1,000, or provide two-weeks salary.
She predicted more widespread testing by private companies would be available by the end of the week.
Also as of Wednesday, the state Capitol is closed to tourists.
The state has established a COVID-19 website at coronavirus.wv.gov, and a hotline: 1-800-877-4304.
