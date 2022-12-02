An early morning train derailment in Hanover closed U.S. 52 Friday.
Norfolk Southern crews were expected to be on site by 2 p.m. to begin the massive cleanup, according to Tim Ellison, Wyoming County Emergency Services director.
No injuries were reported following the 3:30 a.m. train wreck.
The road, however, was littered with a dozen train cars and some of the coal being transported inside.
Five passenger vehicles, parked at Hanover Wrecker Service, which is located adjacent to the rail line, were crushed by the rail cars and also scattered on the road.
Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle School was closed Friday due to the derailment.
West Virginia Division of Highways emergency crews were on site early Friday.
Ryland Musick, WVDOH District 10 engineer, said traffic will be detoured onto W.Va. 10, to W.Va. 80, and back to U.S. 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
“Our responsibility is to keep traffic moving away from the site and to work with the local fire department and other agencies until the issue is resolved,” Musick said in a press release.
The cleanup could take until early Saturday morning, according to the DOH press release.
The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department is in charge of the wreck site.
This is a developing story.
