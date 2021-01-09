Derrick Evans, arrested by the FBI and facing federal charges for entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro President Trump mob on Wednesday, has resigned from West Virginia’s House of Delegates.
Evans submitted a one-sentence letter addressed to Gov. Jim Justice. Like his term in iffice, it was brief: “I hereby resign as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, effective immediately.”
Just two days ago, on Thursday, Evans, a Republican and first-time candidate from Wayne County, said he would not voluntarily give up the elected position.
On Friday, Evans was arrested by the FBI at his grandmother’s house and charged with entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct for his part in an attack on the U.S. Capitol. If convicted, Evans could face up to year and a half in prison.
The DOJ also announced federal charges against 12 other individuals on Friday. More arrests were made on Saturday.
The Senate and House of Representatives were in session at the time of the mob assault on the Capitol, debating certification of the presidential election.
Five people died in the attack, including a policeman who was hit over the head with a fire extinguisher.
Evans, who was sworn in for what was to be his first term last month, posted a video of himself illegally entering the Capitol Building as part of a mob.
Evans deleted the Facebook post, which had already circulated, and followed up with a post that said he had traveled across the country to film events and was there for that purpose “as an independent member of the media to film history.”
In a statement issued through the press spokesperson for the West Virginia House of Delegates, Evan said, “The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love.
“I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians,” he stated. “I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state.”
On Thursday, House Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff Jr., a Democrat, speaking on behalf of the Minority Caucus, wrote a letter to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw saying Evans should not be a member of the House.
Skaff said the House has the authority to take the action because each member must take an oath to uphold the constitutions of West Virginia and the United States.
In a press release on Saturday, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, “Delegate Evans was unfortunately a part of the events this week that threatened what has historically made America a beacon for the rest of the world: the peaceful transfer of power.
“Earlier today, Delegate Evans made the decision to resign from his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates,’ Hanshaw stated in the release. “Now, we return to the work of rebuilding our nation’s political climate.”
Hanshaw also said that Evans said he accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized to those he’s hurt.
“In this time of overheated, hyperbolic political rage, I think that’s a good first step for us all to take right now,” Hanshaw said.
“America didn’t get to this point overnight; what happened this week was the culmination of a toxic political culture that’s been building for years. I believe this is a moment for political leaders – on both sides of the aisle – to re-examine ourselves, take a hard look at how we’ve contributed to this culture, and vow to do and be better to achieve Abraham Lincoln’s dream of ‘malice toward none, charity for all’ to once again achieve a just and lasting peace among ourselves.”
After the Evans’ video made the rounds, a number of his fellow Republicans – Delegates Steve Westfall of Jackson County, Ben Queen of Harrison County, Joshua Higginbotham of Putnam County and Jason Barrett of Berkeley County – took to the public airwaves and social media to say that Evans should resign or be forced out.