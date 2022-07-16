kelly’s tank — A bridge linking a 150-year-old church to its congregation is no longer safe to cross, so its members have reached out to the Mercer County Commission for assistance.
Pastor Robert Earl Rogers of the Saunders Grove Baptist Church near the Kelly’s Tank community and members of the congregation came before the county commission July 12 to speak about the deteriorated bridge.
Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, said the bridge, which goes over the East River, has been a problem for over a year.
Over time, flooding has piled debris upstream from the bridge and caused the river there to branch into two streams.
The right branch is seriously eroding the river bank near the bridge.
The private bridge, which services the church and that community, was replaced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the late 1980s, Gunnoe stated.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has no maintenance responsibility over the bridge.
The riverbank has to be stabilized first, then alternatives can be sought to help the community with repairing the bridge.
Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner said that the estimated cost for stabilizing the riverbank is about $41,345, but the money was not the issue that concerned him.
“I think liability will be the issue,” he said. “Whoever does that (the work) will have to take responsibility in the future.”
It would mean that the county’s residents would have to face the cost of any future liability, he said.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that he understood Buckner’s concerns about possible liability issues, but he also understood that the bridge is “in bad shape.”
The original budget was washed away by Hurricane Hugo in 1993. Making design changes such as adding guardrails could be part of repairing or replacing the bridge.
A possibility for funding work on the bridge and similar projects in the county was suggested by County Commissioner Greg Puckett. It includes federal funding for bridge infrastructure that is being offered through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Competitive Bridge Investment Program. The deadline for submitting applications closes “in the next couple of weeks.”
The county could find two or three more projects to add to the application.
Addressing the bridge problem is two- fold, Puckett said. One part involves stabilizing the riverbank and the second is restoring the river to its natural channel to make sure the bridge doesn’t have any short-term issues.
“This would allow us more time to fix the bridge down the line,” he said.
Roger told the commission that the unsafe bridge is impacting not only the church’s congregation, but the rest of the community.
A cemetery is near the church, and people come from out of state to visit the graves of their loved ones.
The fact the church is not in operation causes the community to suffer.
He asked the commissioner to understand the congregation’s situation “because we cannot go in there and have our church services.”
“Think if all the churches in Princeton were shut down and not operating,” Rogers said. “Think of the chaos that would ensue.”
Buckner said that being a Christian, he understood what being able to go to church means.
“That being said, we’ve got to represent everybody in the county,” he said, adding he was not sure that putting the citizens at risk for liability would be the correct thing to do. Future commissioners would have to address that liability, so the present commission will have to do some legal research.
Puckett said the bridge could be addressed again, possibly within the next 30 days, during a special county commission meeting.
