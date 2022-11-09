The unofficial election results from Greenbrier County have been made available.
According to the Greenbrier County Courthouse Facebook page, the unofficial results are as follows:
Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk
Incumbent Louvonne Arbuckle (D) received 4,496 votes.
Candidate Jamie L. Baker (R) received 6,642 votes.
Greenbrier County Clerk
Incumbent Robin Yates Loudermilk (R) received 7,950 votes.
Candidate Kayla M. McCoy (D) received 3,134 votes.
Greenbrier County Commissioner
Blaine Phillips (R) received 7,455 votes.
Deetta King Hunter (D) received 3,506 votes.
Greenbrier County Board of Education Levy
For: 6,157
Against: 4,867
Election results will not be made official until the Board of Canvassers meets to confirm that all ballots, including early, absentee and provisional, have been counted. Also, as of press time, the Secretary of State’s Office reported that Greenbrier County had a voter turnout of 51.23 percent.
