United Way to reveal Dancing with the Stars couples

United Way of Southern West Virginia will reveal the six couples staring in its ninth season of Dancing with the Stars during a party scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way Southern WV, said she’s excited to bring back this highly anticipated event for 2022, postponed for two years due to Covid, .
For this year’s event, which will take place Friday, September 23 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, six couples and six choreographers have agreed to participate.
“This dynamic cast of dancers is impressive,” said Dacal in a release Monday. “Twelve community members are going to bring this event back after our hiatus with the passion and showmanship we have seen during the past eight seasons of our premiere fundraising event.”
Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes directly into the annual campaign fund, allowing United Way of Southern WV to serve over 42 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area.
With these funds, children receive new shoes, babies receive formula and diapers, homebound seniors receive delivered meals, families in hardship receive food as well as many other services that come from the United Way’s fundraising efforts.
The 2019 edition of United Way’s Dancing with the Stars turned in a net profit of $264,384.
“This event grew to account for 30 percent of our annual campaign goal over our first eight seasons,” Dacal said. “Our supporters looked forward to attending and we are excited to bring it back in 2022.
“Our dancers understand we want them to have fun with this challenge, learn something new with a dance routine that will entertain our audience and have a wonderful time making new friends.
"Tthey also know the ultimate goal is to raise money and be ambassadors for the message of our United Way and the work we do throughout southern West Virginia,” Dacal said.
Additional information regarding the participants will be available after Thursday’s reveal, including dancer bios, choreographer names and bios and event details.