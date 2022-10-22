United Way staff provides roots for success

It’s hard to find enough space within one article to properly thank both our United Way of Southern West Virginia staff and Board of Directors.
We held an extensive board meeting last week and covered a lot of ground on topics ranging from fundraising events to partner agency reviews for 2023 funding. I will soon plan to more thoroughly thank our amazing Board of Directors, but for now, I must highlight our staff.
The roots of any organization are made up of critical team members. I am biased, but I am consistently blown away by how seamlessly our United Way staff keeps everything running smooth and provides such a solid platform for change. A small but mighty staff of four who are quickly pivoting to gear up for our second biggest event of the year, Wonderland of Trees.
Trena Dacal is our executive director and radiates passion and selflessness. I can say from personal experience that Trena, hands-down, was a key player working alongside me as we survived and thrived through the Covid-19 pandemic. She has helped me maintain a consistent heart to serve and grow. I have never seen Trena overwhelmed as she faces challenges head-on and is a solution seeker.
Lori Cuthbert is our organization’s financial administrator and will be there to “cross all t’s and dot all i’s” while making you laugh and shake off stress along the way. She and I have shared many great memories, and I am forever grateful for her commitment to joining our United Way. Lori personally manages the tracking of all our donations, executes the extensive details behind all events, and balances our organization’s financial statements regularly.
I dare anyone on Earth to find a person as passionate and caring as our information and referral specialist, Marsha Shonk. Marsha touches dozens of lives DAILY by answering every call that comes into our 2-1-1 Hotline. She provides critical resources to those in need. She is the epitome of compassion our United Way strives to achieve. I love hearing success stories of Marsha’s. I encourage anyone who knows her or runs into her to ask!
I’d also like to thank Ashleigh Legg, who has recently joined our United Way staff as an AmeriCorps VISTA. Ashleigh is a student at New River Community & Technical College and was an outstanding asset during Dancing with the Stars. We are excited to have her commitment to serve alongside us!
The work never ends as we continue to thrive to reach our campaign goal of $750,000! This coming week is our United Way’s Denim for a Difference week, and we are now actively accepting registrations for our Wonderland of Trees event! Tree registration is $150. Tree decorating begins Monday, Oct. 31, and the display will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. Register by calling Lori in the office: 304-253-2111 ext. 105!
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges and single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
