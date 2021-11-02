While some may say it’s too soon to start thinking about Christmas, United Way of Southern West Virginia is already prepping for the holiday as part of its annual Wonderland of Trees fundraiser.
Local businesses and organizations are spending the week decorating their trees, which will be unveiled to the public on Friday at the JW Marriot Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
This year, Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said they are expecting to have 36 Christmas tree displays, which will be auctioned off live at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Leadership Center.
Dacal said the reason they have the trees up so early is so they can be delivered to the winning bidders the week of Thanksgiving and enjoyed by the recipients throughout December.
She added that all the proceeds from the Wonderland of Trees fundraiser, which is now in its 13th year, go to support the efforts of the United Way in the seven counties that it serves.
Those counties are Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming.
Funds raised will provide support to agency partners like baby and food pantries, child advocacy centers, recovery programs, senior services, utility assistance, as well as the United Way's direct programs, the Equal Footing Shoe Fund and 211 Information and Referral Hotline.
“All the fundraisers we do provide the funding that we require to support those services and maintain our services here,” Dacal said.
Dacal said they are hoping to raise $30,000 to $40,000 through Wonderland of Trees as well as other events hosted by the United Way at the Leadership Center leading up to the live auction in three weeks.
Those programs will include ones for children and families such as a visit from Santa and cookie decorating as well as ones for adults like a Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre and a Wine and Paint Party.
“It’s just a great way to get into the holiday season and experience it whether you come with your family or on your own,” Dacal said. “There will great holiday events for people to come out, get some creative ideas on how they might want to decorate their own tree.”
Schedule of events
The JW Marriot Jr. Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for guests to view the Wonderland of Trees until the auction on Friday, Nov. 19.
The JW Marriot Jr. Leadership Center is located along Jack Furst Drive and can be accessed through the Summit Bechtel Reserve’s South Gate off U.S. 19.
Saturday, Nov. 6: Apple butter demonstration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; visit with Santa noon to 3 p.m.; gingerbread house decorating 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., cost is $5 and online registration is required; kids’ paint party featuring holiday movie “The Grinch” at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., cost is $20 and online registration is required.
Thursday, Nov. 11: Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre sponsored by City National Bank beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60.
Friday, Nov. 12: Rhythms of Grace Dance Recital beginning at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13: Cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $5 and online registration is required.
Sunday, Nov. 14: Wine and paint party beginning at 4 p.m. Cost is $40 and online registration is required.
Friday, Nov. 19: Wonderland of Trees live auction starting at 6 p.m.
To register for events, go to unitedwayswv.org/wonderland.