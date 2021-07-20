The inaugural Southern West Virginia Rubber Ducky Dash will be held during the Adventure On! Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Sept. 11, 2021.
A new and fun event for United Way of Southern West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11, when 5,000 rubber ducks will be released on Tri-Dave Lake, beneath the Big Zip on the Summit property.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia will sell 5,000 rubber ducks for $5 each leading up to the race on Sept. 11, during the Adventure On! Freedom Festival. The rubber ducks will be released into Tri-Dave Lake and the first duck across the finish line will be the grand prize winner.
Ducks can be adopted by visiting unitedwayswv.org or rubberduckydash.com as well as local adoption events to be announced. The individual associated with the first duck across the finish lie will win first prize of $4,000. The second place duck is a $1,000 cash prize winner and the third place duck will win a package including overnight stays and adventure experiences from The Summit Bechtel Reserve.
"United Way of Southern West Virginia is grateful to be part of the Adventure On! Freedom Festival. We are honored to be a community partner of The Summit Bechtel Reserve and appreciate their support," said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. "It is exciting to bring a fun, new event to our area. Proceeds from this event support the health, education, and financial stability programs that are vital to our community. Support from community partners like Jan-Care and Raleigh General Hospital, our title sponsors, is one reason we can continue this work."
Additional information about The Southern West Virginia Rubber Ducky Dash can be found at unitedwayswv.org or rubberduckydash.com
United Way of Southern WV, Inc. is located at 110 Croft St., in Beckley.