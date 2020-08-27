Charleston – The United Way of West Virginia will join Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office in a National Poll Worker Recruitment Day on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to help recruit potential poll workers for the 2020 general election.
In West Virginia, county executive committees provide the names of people nominated to work the polls before each election. When nominated poll workers call off for any reason, such as the pandemic, county clerks’ offices must appoint alternates to fill the vacancies before Election Day. After learning from other states ahead of the primary election, West Virginia’s “Elective Service” campaign kicked off to recruit alternate poll workers for the 2020 elections.
To assist with poll worker recruitment for the June Primary Election, the West Virginia Real Estate Commission encouraged its members to consider signing up to work the polls. The United Way is the second organization to join the Secretary of State’s Office to assist counties with identifying eligible citizens willing to serve as alternate poll workers.
Established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of poll working and inspire more Americans to sign up.
To be a poll worker in West Virginia, a citizen must be registered to vote in that county, be able to read and write the English language, attend training and be available to work all of Election Day. Any interested voter can sign up at GoVoteWV.com.