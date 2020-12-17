Trena Dacal, current chair of the executive committee of United Way of Southern West Virginia, has been named executive director of the organization, outgoing director Megan Legursky announced Thursday.
Dacal will step into the role on Jan. 4, and vice chair Angela Ramsey will serve as chair of the executive committee.
As executive director, Dacal will be primarily responsible for fundraising.
Legursky on Dec. 5 announced her departure as executive director after about a year in the position but agreed to stay on as executive director until a suitable candidate was found.
Dacal, a native of Raleigh County, has volunteered for United Way for more than 10 years. She said Thursday that, a few days after Legursky announced her departure from the organization to pursue more time with her family, the executive committee broached the idea of Dacal taking the position.
"I had considered it, but not in a serious way, and that gave me the opportunity to do so," said Dacal. "I took a couple of days to do that and met with them again last week and accepted the offer."
Dacal (pronounced "Day Sul") and her husband of 33 years, local businessman Greg Dacal, have a history of supporting United Way financially and with time and volunteer activities.
Previously, Dacal served as campaign chair and president of the board of directors for the agency. She was the first to serve in both positions simultaneously.
In addition to Lergursky, she has also worked with previous executive directors Margaret Ann O'Neal and Michelle Rotellini and was on the hiring committee which brought in current financial administrators for the organizations.
"Knowing (the financial administrators) already, it's somewhat of a comfort for somebody new, coming into a situation," said Dacal.
Ramsey, who will succeed Dacal as executive chair, described Dacal as "creative" and "dedicated." She said Dacal's organizational knowledge will be a strength.
"She's been so involved with us for such a long time, and she's been such an integral part this past year that I think she'll be able to step right in," noted Ramsey. "She knows the facets and the way everything moves, which is one thing that's hard to do when you're trying to come into a nonprofit.
"Trying to really know the program and how things work is the hardest part, I think," she said. "(Dacal) worked so closely with Megan (Legursky) over the course of the past year, she'll be able to step in, and there will be no down time."
The board of directors, with input from the executive director, sets annual fundraising goals.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year goal was initially set for $650,000, but Covid guidelines led to cancellations of a number of fundraising events, including Dancing with the Stars, the organization's largest-grossing annual fundraiser, and downsizing of other events.
"I can't speak right now, as to where we currently are, exactly, but the board will then set the number for the next year at one of the board meetings," Dacal said.
She said Covid will likely be a consideration into the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
"In the landscape of a pandemic, (fundraising has) taken a different look," said Dacal, adding that the organization has learned to adapt to smaller-scale events and cancellations. "It will really just depend on whether or not we evolve out of that situation, as to whether we will continue with small-scale things.
"Hopefully, more grant writing, less face-to-face, less big fundraisers, if we have to, but we would all like to get back to a more normal feel.
"If that's the case, we'll jump into those big fundraisers again," Dacal said. "It's just about this fluid situation and adapting to the needs of it."
The executive director position is crucial to providing funds for United Way, which partners with more than 40 charitable organizations in southern West Virginia. United Way supports organizations in the sectors of education, nutrition, clothing, utilities, life skills, infant needs and other critical areas in Appalachia.
O'Neal, who founded the high-grossing Dancing with the Stars event, was director for nine years, before leaving to lead United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston.
Rotellini served from July 2017 to October 2019, before leading the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce as CEO.
Legursky came onboard in November 2019 and will serve until Jan. 4, when Dacal takes the director position.
"I would think (Dacal) would be very long-term," said Ramsey. "She's very passionate about the organization.
"She's been a part of it for 10 years; she's been very devoted," she added. "She's very interested in making this work.
"Megan was a great choice, and she did a great job in a very difficult time. Whenever we first heard Megan was leaving, everybody was like, 'Oh no,' but I think (Dacal) was the perfect fit. It all fell into place."
Dacal said she is interested in serving the organization in a new way.
"Obviously, I was interested in United Way to begin volunteering," Dacal said on Thursday. "As I've learned more and become more involved with it, I've become more dedicated and committed to it.
"I see the impact it has on our community, whether with the funding or the information we can bring to the community regarding some of our resources.
"I'm just happy to be working there."
Dacal's husband, Greg, owns American Electric Equipment and CPI Mulch in Daniels. He is the new dealer for Bob Cat equipment.
The couple has an adult daughter, Taylor.