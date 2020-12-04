United Way executive director resigns

United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky on Friday announced her resignation from the position.
Legursky had stepped into the role in November 2019, shortly after former executive director Michelle Rotellini had left the position to serve as CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
During her tenure, Legursky led creative fundraisers as Covid forced cancellation of the agency’s major annual fundraising efforts, including postponement of the 2020 Dancing with the Stars.
“It truly has been an incredible year!” Legursky wrote in an email to the United Way Board of Directors. “I know that God extended this opportunity with our United Way of Southern West Virginia as a catalyst for Doug and I to finally make the move back home with our three kiddos.
“We'd talked about it for years and this position created the path to do so," she said. “It also created the opportunity for Doug to start his business this year alongside two of his closest friends and college teammates.”