Each year, a large number of West Virginians look forward to the opening of hunting season.
Newlyweds Paige Powers and Eric Adkins of Danese in Fayette County are among those who eagerly await bow season, which opened Saturday.
On Friday, the couple were preparing for their annual trip to McDowell County on Saturday. Each year, the couple meet with Adkins' family at the camp. The first day of hunting will end with a party, after everyone has returned from the woods.
It is a tradition that they anticipate every fall.
"I didn't grow up hunting, but my husband's family did, and then, when I met him, he just brought me into it," said Powers. "He taught me how to shoot a bow.
"I do shoot a bow, by myself, as a competitive sport, and I'm a competitive person, so that kind of hooked me, right there," she said. "Hunting takes a lot of patience.
"Hunting has taught me a lot of patience."
Powers, who hunts with a compound bow, described what it is like to start a day of hunting.
“We’re out in the middle of nowhere, with no phone service,” she said. “It’s very quiet.
“You’re in with nature. Sometimes, it’s a little eery — especially if it’s dark in the morning, when you’re walking, but I kind of like the excitement of that.
“You’re sitting by yourself, with your thoughts, most of the time, just watching the world come to life in the morning, and the birds come to life, and the animals running around, and sitting by yourself.”
Hunting in McDowell is different, said Powers, because the terrain is rougher. Only bows may be used to shoot deer and bear.
“It’s a bow-only county, so you don’t have to worry about hunters firing guns everywhere,” she said. “Being a bow-only county, it’s grown a lot of big deer, and that’s the attraction to the coalfields.
“The bow-only county has been known to grow large racks, deer that score 120, 150 to 160, that big rack hunters want.”
Once, Powers killed a 300-pound bear. She was in the woods by herself when the bear walked into her sight. She pulled back her bow and downed the massive creature with one arrow.
“I smoked it, which is what bear hunters call it,” she said. “I had replayed in my mind, over and over and over, if I saw a bear, what I would do, and how I would handle myself.
“They say the bear makes the ‘death moan’ when you shoot it,” added Powers. “I didn’t want to hear that.
“I felt like it would make me feel sorry for the thing, but I got him straight through the heart, and he dropped right there, and he never made a noise.”
Adkins and family at the camp helped her to move the bear down to the camp.
“We ate him the next day,” she said. “I made bear tenderloin for all the hunters at camp, and then I took his hide and had a rug made out of him, and he’s hanging on a wall in our game room.
“That’s just one of the conversation pieces in my room, believe me,” she quipped, adding that she killed a second, older bear during a later hunt.
Tie the knot
Avid hunters, Powers and Adkins have been together for six years and were recently married. They first met when Powers, a Realtor at Old Colony Realtors, sold Adkins’ house in 2005.
“I sold the house while he was sitting in a deer stand in a tree in McDowell County in November 2005,” she recalled.
A few years later, Powers was at her family’s camp on the Greenbrier River. She was floating down the river with her brother when she saw Adkins floating down the river with his own family.
“You sold my house,” Adkins told her.
The two started talking and clicked, said Powers, and have been a couple ever since.
Between them, they have shot many deer and bear. Those trophies hang on the walls of their home.
Adkins and Powers try to fill up every tag on their hunting license. But they use the deer and bear for meat.
“I don’t buy meat at the grocery store,” she said. “If I kill more than I can eat, if we have extra, I make jerky, and I take it to our neighbors.
“It’s not like it goes to waste. I feed my family with it.
“We eat deer meat and fish all year round,” she added. “We just now ran out, right at hunting season.”
Saving trophy space
Powers is saving space on her wall for a “big buck,” a dream kill.
“They score the deer by the horns,” she said. “My goal would be, at least, a 125-inch deer.”
Meanwhile, one bear kill is set with a piece of special wood.
"It was from a swing," she explained, adding that her children had used the swing at the Greenbrier River camp when they were growing up, for years. "I didn't have the heart to get rid of it, and he (Adkins) mounted my bear's head on the wooden swing."