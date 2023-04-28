WASHINGTON, D.C., and CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) (“United”), today reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 of $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.
First quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.36%, 8.80% and 15.28%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.13%, 6.96% and 11.63%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.
“Consistency, conservatism, and trust were the leading themes for UBSI in the first quarter,” stated Richard M. Adams, Jr., United’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to deliver strong financial performance, highlighted by a Return on Average Assets of 1.35%, a net interest margin of 3.63%, and an efficiency ratio of 51.46%. Our capital levels remain among the strongest in the industry, our asset quality metrics reflect our conservative underwriting, and our liquidity levels have us well-positioned to meet the challenges of the current environment.”
Adams further stated, “And as for trust, United was named during the first quarter by Newsweek magazine as the most trusted banking company in the nation. Trust is critical to the success of any organization, and this is especially true in banking. We are honored to receive this recognition, and appreciate the level of trust we have earned with our stakeholders.”
First quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $15.1 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income, a non-GAAP measure which adjusts for the tax-favored status of income from certain loans and investments, for the first quarter of 2023 also decreased $15.1 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to higher interest expense driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances of long-term borrowings as well as lower acquired loan accretion income. This decrease in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was partially offset by higher interest income on earning assets driven by rising market interest rates and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. The interest rate spread for the first quarter of 2023 decreased 47 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2.93% due to an 80 basis point increase in the average cost of funds partially offset by a 33 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits increased 67 basis points to 1.83% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Average long-term borrowings increased $890.1 million, or 58%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. Acquired loan accretion income decreased $1.6 million to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The average yield on net loans and loans held for sale increased 37 basis points to 5.55% from the fourth quarter of 2022. An increase in average earning assets of $435.4 million, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven by an increase in average net loans and loans held for sale of $327.9 million and an increase of $200.0 million in average short-term investments partially offset by a decrease of $92.5 million in average investment securities. The net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023 was a decrease of 24 basis points from the net interest margin of 3.87% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $1.9 million, or 6%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to a higher quarter end loan pipeline valuation.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was flat from the fourth quarter of 2022, decreasing $123 thousand, or less than 1%. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments of $3.9 million and a decrease in employee compensation of $2.1 million. These decreases were partially offset by increases in employee benefits of $3.1 million, other noninterest expense of $1.6 million and FDIC insurance expense of $1.3 million. The decrease in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments was driven by a decrease in the outstanding balance of loan commitments at quarter end. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily driven by lower employee commissions related to mortgage banking production and lower employee incentives. The increase in employee benefits was due to a combination of higher Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) and postretirement plan costs. Other noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 included a $3.9 million partial recovery of a prior accrual that related to a litigation matter with a former commercial customer which was settled during the fourth quarter. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.
For the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $24.4 million as compared to $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease of $2.2 million was due to a lower effective tax rate and lower earnings. United’s effective tax rate was 19.9% and 21.1% for the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
First quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022
Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were $98.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $81.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $42.8 million, or 22%, from the first quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 also increased $42.8 million, or 22%, from the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income and tax-equivalent net interest income was primarily due to the impact of rising market interest rates on earning assets, organic loan growth and a change in the asset mix to higher earning assets. These increases were partially offset by higher interest expense primarily driven by deposit rate repricing and higher average balances of long-term borrowings as well as lower income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fees and acquired loan accretion. The interest rate spread for the first quarter of 2023 increased 4 basis points from the first quarter of 2022 to 2.93% due to a 194 basis point increase in the average yield on earning assets mostly offset by a 190 basis point increase in the average cost of funds. Average earning assets for the first quarter of 2023 increased $125.3 million, or less than 1%, from the first quarter of 2022 due to a $2.1 billion increase in average net loans and loans held for sale mostly offset by a $2.1 billion decrease in average short-term investments. The average yield on interest-bearing deposits increased 161 basis points to 1.83% from the first quarter of 2022. Average long-term borrowings increased $1.6 billion, or 195.8%, from the first quarter of 2022. Net PPP loan fee income was $210 thousand and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $3.9 million. Acquired loan accretion income was $3.1 million and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively, a decrease of $1.0 million. The net interest margin of 3.63% for the first quarter of 2023 was an increase of 64 basis points from the net interest margin of 2.99% for the first quarter of 2022.
The provision for credit losses was $6.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to a net benefit of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in the allowance for loan & lease losses mainly due to a change in qualitative factors and the impact of reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic conditions.
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $32.7 million, which was a decrease of $13.3 million, or 29%, from the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was driven by a $12.8 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities mainly due to lower mortgage loan origination and sale volume and a lower margin on loans sold in the secondary market.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $137.4 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to decreases of $7.2 million in employee compensation and $2.6 million in the expense for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments partially offset by an increase of $4.6 million in other noninterest expense and an increase of $1.9 million in FDIC expense. The decrease in employee compensation was primarily due to lower employee commissions and incentives related to mortgage banking production as well as a lower employee headcount. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by higher amounts of certain general operating expenses. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to a higher assessment rate.
For the first quarter of 2023, income tax expense was $24.4 million as compared to $20.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase of $4.4 million was primarily due to higher earnings and a slightly higher effective tax rate. United’s effective tax rate was 19.9% for the first quarter of 2023 and 19.8% for the first quarter of 2022.
Credit Quality
United’s asset quality continues to be sound. At March 31, 2023, non-performing loans were $42.4 million, or 0.21% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $46.5 million, including other real estate owned (“OREO”) of $4.1 million, or 0.15% of total assets at March 31, 2023. At December 31, 2022, non-performing loans were $58.6 million, or 0.29% of loans & leases, net of unearned income. Total non-performing assets were $60.7 million, including OREO of $2.1 million, or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2022.
On January 1, 2023, United adopted ASU 2022-02, “Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures” which eliminated the accounting guidance on troubled debt restructurings and enhanced creditors’ disclosure requirements related to loan refinancings and restructurings for borrowers experiencing financial difficulty. After the adoption of ASU 2022-02, United no longer considers accruing restructured loans that are fewer than 90 days past due as non-performing loans or non-performing assets. December 31, 2022 non-performing loans and non-performing assets included $9.1 million of troubled debt restructurings that were on accruing status and fewer than 90 days past due but classified as non-performing loans and non-performing assets. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual or 90-day past due are included in the respective non-performing loan and non-performing asset categories at March 31, 2023. Refer to our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q for additional information related to our adoption of this ASU.
As of March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan & lease losses was $240.5 million, or 1.17% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, as compared to $234.7 million, or 1.14% of loans & leases, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net recoveries of $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans & leases, net of unearned income were 0.02% and (0.04)% for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Capital
United continues to be well-capitalized based upon regulatory guidelines. United’s estimated risk-based capital ratio is 14.7% at March 31, 2023, while estimated Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and leverage ratios are 12.5%, 12.5% and 10.8%, respectively. The March 31, 2023 ratios reflect United’s election of a five-year transition provision, allowed by the Federal Reserve Board and other federal banking agencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized financial institution are a risk-based capital ratio of 10.0%, a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% and a leverage ratio of 5.0%.
During the first quarter of 2022, United repurchased, under a previously announced stock repurchase plan, approximately 711 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $35.15. United did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2023.
