United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., the largest publicly traded company headquartered in West Virginia, recently named Zackary Statler as market president of its Southern West Virginia market.
Based in Beckley, Statler will oversee the management and operation of day-to-day banking activities of the nine United Bank offices in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Webster counties, while also focusing on building client relationships, with an emphasis on business development in the commercial and consumer loan and deposit areas. He brings several years of experience in the banking and financial services industry to the position. Most recently, Statler served as a commercial banker, AVP, in United’s Capital Market in Charleston.
“Zack is a team player who possesses the management skills and qualities essential for leading our South Market,” said United Bank Regional President DF Mock. “We are excited for Zack to cultivate new business opportunities and relationships with existing and prospective customers.
“His strong roots in the Mountain State and ability to understand the needs of our customers will continue to be outstanding asset to the Bank and the local community.”
Statler launched his career with United Bank in 2015, serving as a commercial loan operations specialist. He then transitioned into United’s Credit Department, taking on the role of commercial credit analyst, working in the Morgantown Market. In 2017, he was promoted again, moving to Charleston to serve as a commercial portfolio manager, and then advanced to commercial banker, AVP, in 2019.
“I’m honored to be able to continue to grow with United Bank in this new capacity. As Market President, I look forward to working with customers, helping to bolster the small business community, bring new jobs and expand United’s presence in the South Market and throughout the state,” Statler said. “I’m also excited to work alongside the great team we have in place, furthering our commitment to the local community and providing our customers high-quality banking services.”
Raised in Hurricane, Statler graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2014. He is active within the local community and in various United Bank initiatives.