The American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia announced Thursday its intent to file for a court injunction against the state to keep decision making regarding operation of schools a local matter.
The teachers union is filing against the WV Board of Education, the West Virginia Department of Education and several county boards of education “to protect the health and safety of school employees,” according to the union statement.
On Wednesday, the state BOE unanimously passed a motion directing schools back into classrooms on Jan. 19, largely eliminating remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.
Several local school boards had already decided to move to remote learning until Covid transmission numbers cooled.
The union said it would support any school district that has chosen remote learning instead of in-person instruction.
The union anticipates filing its motion early next week.
“Appointed policymakers issuing in-person learning mandates to local boards, who are duly elected by the citizens of their communities to govern their local schools, is an incredible overstepping of authority,” the union said in its release.
“To make such a decision while meeting virtually and behind closed doors is astoundingly tone deaf.”