After union members overwhelmingly voted to approve a strike last week, and intense negotiations this week, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 has reported reaching a tentative agreement with Kroger, which the bargaining advisory committee is unanimously recommending for ratification.
United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400, based in Landover, Md., provided this list about the tentative agreement:
l Health care funding that experts say will fully fund our health care for the life of the contract
l Real raises for EVERYONE
l Premiums for ALL department heads
l No increase to prescription drug costs maximums + a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs
l New hours eligibility measurement period doesn’t start until after ratification
l All raises retroactive to Nov. 1.
Next week, the union will review this tentative agreement in detail over a Tele-Town Hall, followed by voting in stores throughout the region.