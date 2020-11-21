CHARLESTON — Following votes taken over two days at stores throughout the region, UFCW Local 400 members working at Kroger stores under the West Virginia contract voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement.
The agreement was unanimously recommended by the Bargaining Advisory Committee, and members voted 701-208 in favor of adopting the contract. Ballots were tallied over Zoom video conference to allow members to witness the count.
“Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success,” Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division, said in a prepared statement.
“This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021,” Ginnett said. "This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.”
The main sticking point, which caused the rejection of an initial offer earlier this month, was health care.