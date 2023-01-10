State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office processed more than $2.2 million in unclaimed property returns to individuals, businesses and other organizations during December – one of the top 10 monthly payouts in the program’s long history.
“With the launch of our West Virginia Cash Now program and continued strong claim payments, we’re on track to see the highest amount of unclaimed property ever returned to our citizens this fiscal year,” Moore said. “These record payouts are a testament to our innovative efforts to reform this program – making it easier than ever for people to claim their lost funds – along with our aggressive digital marketing and public education campaigns to raise awareness of it.”
The Unclaimed Property Division processed $2,269,898 worth of payments during December. That amount pushes the total amount returned by the Office for the first six months of the current fiscal year, which began last July 1, to nearly $11.8 million – already well more than half of the record $18.6 million returned last fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.