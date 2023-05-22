morgantown, w.va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore visited J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Thursday, May 18, to present an unclaimed property check worth nearly $43,000 to benefit West Virginia University Hospitals.
The presentation was made to Michael Grace, Ed.D., M.B.A., president of WVU Hospitals.
“We are grateful to State Treasurer Riley Moore and his Office for the funds they provided us last week,” Grace said. “It was a very pleasant and much appreciated surprise.
“Some of our patients travel great distances to receive care here, and that travel often comes at a great personal financial burden,” Grace said. “Our Care Management team does a wonderful job assisting those patients and their families with assistance with gas cards, food and sometimes even lodging. We will use these funds to help those patients.”
Treasurer Moore said unclaimed property funds are being turned over to his Unclaimed Property Division every day, and his office has more than $300 million in listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations. He encouraged everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the “Search” button to see if the office is holding any assets in their name.
