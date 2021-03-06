UMWA president talks about Biden's energy plans

FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Cecil Roberts, president of United Mine Workers of America, speaks at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Waynesburg, Pa. United Mine Workers and the United Steelworkers unions asked a court Tuesday, June 16, 2020 to force the federal government to take unspecified measures to protect them from the coronavirus. The petition asked the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for an expedited order against the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)