MANNINGTON, W.Va. – More than 200 supporters of labor came to Mannington’s Hough Park for the annual AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic Sunday.
The keynote speaker for the event was the newly elected United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) international secretary-treasurer, Brian Sanson. The Mannington event was his first stop of the day as members of senior leadership fanned out over the region and Midwest to show respect and appreciation for union workers.
“We celebrate Labor Day all weekend long, actually,” Sanson said. “We’re in Mannington, southern West Virginia, we’re in Illinois, we’re in Indiana and we’re in Pittsburgh celebrating today.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/09/03/umwa-international-secretary-treasurer-addresses-afl-cio-labor-day-picnic-in-marion-county/
