Ukulele music planned at White Sulphur Springs Public Library

Do you like the sound of a ukulele? What about a whole G.R.O.U.P. of ukuleles?
G.R.O.U.P., which stands for Greenbrier River Optimistic Ukulele Players, will be performing at the White Sulphur Springs Library on Tuesday, June 28, beginning at 6 p.m.
This crew of ukulele lovers plays a diverse variety of songs revealing the versatility of the instrument.
This free performance will be followed by light refreshments.
The library is located at 344 Main St. W. in White Sulphur Springs.
For more information call 304-536-1171.