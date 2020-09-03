Charleston — Last year, hundreds of UC students spent Labor Day participating in many community service projects throughout the city.
This year, the University of Charleston has expanded its Labor of Love day to run for four days, beginning Friday. Projects that UC students will be doing will be completed with Covid-19 precautions kept in mind, so most work will be done outside with social distancing.
In Charleston, a Red Cross blood drive kicks off the event on Friday. Throughout Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the campus will participate in litter cleanups around town, filling backpacks for the Backpack Blessings program, writing notes of encouragement to veterans and nursing home residents, thank you notes to frontline workers, virtual read-aloud sessions, blanket and mask making, voter outreach, and more.
The weekend of service will end with an evening of Lounging on the Lawn, a fun and relaxing reward for the students’ hard work.
UC–Beckley students will also work on service projects in the Beckley area, and online students are being encouraged to do community service wherever they are.
The Labor of Love project was created to further the mission of UC, which is to prepare each student for a life of productive work, enlightened living and community involvement.
“Our mission and our commitment to community involvement is especially important now when so many people are in need,” said Hallie Chillag, assistant professor of social sciences at UC. “The University of Charleston has doubled down with more projects than ever before to serve more people in more places in a Covid safe environment. Though contact in our community is limited as a result of the pandemic, we know UC students, staff and faculty are committed to serving others.”