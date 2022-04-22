Candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives 1st District had the chance to talk about their views and values during a Meet the Candidates event Thursday at Tamarack hosted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Bringing more jobs to West Virginia and how to cut spending at the federal level were among the topics discussed.
As part of the event, which was also broadcast on radio, candidates were given a brief opportunity to introduce themselves before fielding questions from a panel made up of members of the media.
Michelle Rotellini, president/CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said the purpose of the event was to give voters a chance to learn more about the positions the candidates stand for and how they are going to effect change
Four of the six candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives 1st District were present Thursday.
Five Republicans are running for this seat: incumbent Carol Miller, Scott Fuller, James Edwin Houser, Zane Lawhorn and Kent Stevens.
The only Democrat to file for this race was Lacy Watson.
Fuller and Houser were not present Thursday.
Miller has been representing the 3rd District but is running for the 1st District after the state’s number of congressional seats was reduced from three to two due to a decline in population.
The 1st District includes counties in southern West Virginia as well as some in central West Virginia.
Speaking first from the pool of candidates was Lawhorn, an optometric physician of more than 35 years.
Lawhorn, of Princeton, said he’s running because the state needs someone who can make the necessary hard decision needed “for the country to survive.”
“If we don't turn aside from politics and start working together as a country and as Americans, this country is going to be in big trouble,” Lawhorn said in his opening statement.
He added that he has “great admiration for what (U.S. Sen. Joe) Manchin has done by stopping his own party from some of those destructive policies. We’ve got to have more of that in Congress.”
Lawhorn also talked about the need for less reliance on manufacturing in China.
“If we ever go to war with China and Russia, we're not going to win,” he said.
He added that the country should focus on strengthening its military, which he feels has been “weakening over the last years.”
Next to the podium was Miller, who said she was honored to serve West Virginia for the past three and a half years.
“I've been the leader on many legislative proposals that are moving forward,” she said. “...I’m an old-school person. I've reached out to over 60 ambassadors, extending our hand as a country, reestablishing relationships and letting them know that we are the leader in the world.”
The media panel asked Miller about inflation and what she could do to help West Virginians struggling with increased costs.
Miller said the county is struggling with inflation because of the “out-of-control spending that is coming out of the policy from the White House.”
“I have worked diligently to stop the spending,” she said. “We need to open all of our oil and gas and let those people provide the energy that is going to fuel the world and let our economy do what it's supposed to do instead of doing things like closing pipelines and disrupting what we do well as an energy leader.”
The next candidate, Stevens, said his focus would be on land development and getting sites ready for companies to move in to as well as the infrastructure needed for companies to locate in West Virginia.
“I really want to specialize on bringing our strength back to West Virginia, primarily southern West Virginia,” said Stevens, of Milton, who specializes in construction.
Stevens was then asked what he would do as a congressman to cut back on federal spending.
“Paint the house red and impeach President (Joe) Biden,” he responded. “Without that there's no way to get this political party under control and get them to stop spending money. That administration has to leave.”
Stevens was also asked how he would combat poverty and substance abuse in West Virginia.
Stevens said those issues are tied directly to the lack of jobs and he would work with officials in the West Virginia Legislature to bring in more jobs while also pursing federal funds to help rebuild the state’s infrastructure.
“If they're gonna give $13.6 billion to Ukraine, they can give us some money to rebuild our infrastructure and get some things in place,” he said.
The final candidate for this race to speak was Watson, the sole Democrat, from Bluefield, who said he was running in order to “represent the values and the interests of working families.”
Watson, a teacher, said he’s seen first-hand the struggles many families go through trying to afford the necessities in life such as food, a place to live and electricity.
“I decided to run to step up and represent those that don't have a voice,” he said. “Those that are normally looked over when deciding the policy.”
Watson said he is also passionate about education, which he said is “fundamental for the future and the present of our nation,” especially when it comes to remaining competitive with other nations.