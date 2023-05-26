U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm joined the groundbreaking for the $760 million Form Energy industrial battery plant on the site of the old Weirton Steel property, calling the development possible because of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.
“One of the things that we’ve got to be clear about is that the revitalization in communities like Weirton and across the country is happening because of the Inflation Reduction Act,” Granholm told a crowd that gathered to celebrate redevelopment at the northern West Virginia property.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/26/u-s-energy-secretary-touts-federal-incentives-at-groundbreaking-for-w-va-battery-plant/
