The federal energy secretary has submitted a letter to regulators in support of completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would cross nine West Virginia counties to transport natural gas to East Coast markets.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm addressed her letter to members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “about the impact the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project can have in support of the nation’s energy security and energy supply.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/04/24/u-s-energy-secretary-weighs-in-for-expedited-progress-on-long-delayed-mountain-valley-pipeline/
