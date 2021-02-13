U.S. Attorney Stuart to resign

At the request of the Biden administration, United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Friday that he will resign as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia effective Feb. 28.
In his resignation letter to President Joe Biden, Stuart wrote, “It has been my distinct honor to serve as a United States Attorney particularly because it was in service to the people of West Virginia. I’ve had a love affair with the people of West Virginia from my very first breath.”
“As the son and grandson of coal miners and as a West Virginian whose family has inhabited these hills and hollers long before the founding of the state, I have been blessed to stand on the shoulders of giants – dedicated hard working West Virginians – who made it possible for this ‘son of a coal miner’ to become a United States Attorney,” Stuart wrote to the president.
In leaving, Stuart thanked his family, members of his office staff, law enforcement, and former President Trump “for his confidence in nominating me to this role.”
Stuart also wished President Biden “the greatest success in your leadership of this great nation.”
“If I may ever be of assistance, please don’t hesitate to call on me,” Stuart wrote in signing off.
The Biden administration began requesting the resignations of remaining Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys on Tuesday as part of the continuing transition.
The request does not apply to David Weiss, the chief federal prosecutor in Delaware who is overseeing a continuing tax investigation involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
Also, John Durham, the Connecticut federal prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia inquiry, will complete that work.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the decision to leave Weiss and Durham in place was part of an effort to “restore the independence of the Department of Justice and to ensure it remains free of any undue political influence.”