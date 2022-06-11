The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service this week awarded $468,829 to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to improve The Emergency Food Assistance Program, commonly known as TEFAP, reach into remote, rural, tribal, and low-income areas that are underserved by the program.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is one of 38 agencies receiving more than $39 million through these grants.
TEFAP is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food assistance at no cost. Through TEFAP, USDA purchases a variety of nutritious, high-quality USDA Foods – nutritious, domestically sourced and produced foods – and makes those foods available to state agencies.
States provide the food to local emergency food providers that they have selected, usually food banks, which in turn distribute the food to local organizations, such as soup kitchens and food pantries that directly serve the public. These local organizations then distribute the USDA Foods to eligible recipients for household consumption or use them to prepare and serve meals in a congregate setting.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) is appropriating $713,879 to West Virginia, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The funding will be used to help develop food systems that support the health and economic vibrancy of five communities across West Virginia.
Individual awards included $125,000 to H.U. Market: Historically Urban Market aka H.U. Market, in Bluefield.
The WV Secretary of State’s Office has mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing. Annual Reports are due by midnight on June 30.
Businesses that miss the June 30 deadline will be charged a statutory late fee of $50 in addition to the $25 fee required to complete the filing.
Annual Reports are required by law to ensure that businesses keep their registration with the state current with updated information on their current physical location, officers, and agents.
“Our business registration database is a great resource for any consumer looking to verify the legitimacy of a business operating within the state,” said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner.
The filing process can be completed online at any time by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal. Users can file as a guest if they do not wish to create a user account. Annual Reports can also be filed in person at the WV Secretary of State’s office locations in Charleston, Clarksburg and Martinsburg.