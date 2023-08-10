charleston, w.va. – A large construction project to upgrade U.S. 19 to three lanes from Shady Spring to Beaver was among 15 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.
The project will be funded by bonds sold through the state’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.
“This project will greatly improve access for local people and travelers along an extremely congested section of U.S. 19,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH chief engineer of construction.
