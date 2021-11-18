Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department returned to the scene of Thursday’s fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Beckley to put out remaining smoldering fires and continue investigating the cause.
Beckley Fire Captain Ernie Parsons said firefighters were at the U-Haul storage facility off Ragland Road early Friday and into the afternoon tending to fires that were still smoldering inside the burned-down area of the building.
He said he would not be surprised if they sent firefighters out again Saturday for the same reason.
Parsons said it is still too soon to give a definitive answer as to what caused the fire. He added that two investigators from the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office were called in to assist in the investigation.
The fire was first reported around 2:25 p.m. Thursday and was concentrated to the right side of the building.
For roughly an hour after it was reported, a towering cloud of thick black smoke could be seen for miles in all directions in Beckley.
At the time of the fire, no U-Haul staff were present, as the building is an unmanned storage facility. A construction crew was working on the roof at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Much of the roof on the right side of the facility collapsed as a result of the fire, which Parsons said will make sifting through the rubble difficult and will likely necessitate the use of heavy machinery.
Parson said this is one of the largest fires the Beckley Fire Department has responded to this year.
There is the potential for firefighters to be recalled to the scene, but Ragland Road is no longer blocked off.