Theatre West Virginia will resume performances Friday night with all actors and staff wearing masks for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The TWV Board of Directors canceled performances of “Rocket Boys the Musical” at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview Park near Beckley on Tuesday night and Wednesday night of this week after more than five employees tested positive for the virus last Saturday.
Theatre WV Director Scott Hill said the five-day mandatory quarantine was lifted Thursday, meaning they could return for scheduled performances Friday and Saturday.
“At this point in time, this is contained within our staff and did not venture out into the population itself,” Hill told MetroNews.
Friday’s show starts at 7:30 p.m.
