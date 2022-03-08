Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill on Tuesday reached out to “one-percenters” to ask for help in “rebuilding” the town of Coalwood.
Hill, who was the speaker for Beckley Rotary Club during the regular meeting on Tuesday, told Rotarians that TWV will be adding “Rocket Boys: The Musical” to its staple production repertoire, giving the show the same status as the long-running “Hatfields and McCoys” and “Honey in the Rock” shows, which are produced every two years.
“We’re asking to build Coalwood,” Hill said. “We have a storage container already purchased.
“We’re going to put 'Rocket Boys' on every two years, like we do ‘Hatfields and McCoys’ and ‘Honey in the Rock’.”
The musical is based on the 1998 bestselling book by Coalwood native Homer Hickam, a NASA engineer who wrote a book about the years of 1957 to 1960, when he and three friends, inspired by the Sputnik launch in Russia, launched their own rocket for a science project.
Hickam’s novel was turned into the Hollywood movie “October Sky” in 1999.
Hill made the announcement in the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park ballroom, where the Rotary meetings are held.
He also announced a capital campaign to raise money to “build” the town of Coalwood — a stage set that will permanently belong to TWV and will be used in all of the shows.
“Homer has set that up for us,” said Hill. “He wants his play to be put on, but he wants to help southern West Virginia, too.
“That’s the kind of man he is.”
Hickam does not collect the $8,000 in royalties on the TWV performances of “Rocket Boys: The Musical,” Hill reported.
He is also very involved with promoting the show and offering artistic guidance. Hickam asked for actress Rhayne Thomas to play the role of his mother, Elsie Hickam, citing Thomas’ talent and strong presence, Hill had reported earlier.
Thomas is a Black woman, and Elsie was white. Hickam said in 2021 that he would like to see the race of the character be less of a factor when casting some performances.
Hill said that TWV will begin building the set to be used at the Grandview Amphitheater, where TWV hosts summer performances, and possibly in other venues around the state.
Hill said the town of Coalwood, which began to decline in the 1990s, will be replicated and put onstage.
“We’re going to capture it completely,” said Hill.
Hill began managing TWV in September 2012 and prevented the company from closing. Since then, he has added “Paradise Park: The Musical” and a number of tribute shows. He also works closely with Hickam to produce “Rocket Boys: The Musical.”
He told Rotarians that they are the “one-percenters,” or the one percent of people who see a problem and seek a solution. He asked for their help in raising funds to build the Coalwood set.
Hill also recognized the efforts of Beckley attorney Stephen New, a strong supporter of TWV.
“Steve is kind of like a pit bull,” Hill said. “And I’d say it if he was standing here, too.
“He is a pit bull, and he can be pretty aggressive.
“Steve works hard for what he gets, and also he’s been pretty generous to TWV.
“He loves to make things happen.”
Those who are interested in donating to build the Coalwood set may call 304-256-6800.
Denise Southern of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce introduced Hill.