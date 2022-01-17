TWV offering scholarships for spring classes

Theatre West Virginia is offering scholarships to the first 50 applicants to the Student Actors' Academy spring session, along with an opportunity to perform in the TWV production of "Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club" at Tamarack in May, TWV General Manager Scott Hill announced Monday.
A group of Raleigh County residents have paid for the scholarships in order to help young creative people to develop their talent and as a way of investing in the arts in southern West Virginia.
"It's really important that we have folks in this community that will invest in the future of this community, through its youth," said Hill. "This is just one way that we're coming together to invest in the future of TWV and the future of West Virginia, by offering these classes to folks that may not have the finances right now.
"We want to eliminate any financial obstacle to success ... and that's what we're doing."
Based in Beckley, TWV offers summer shows at Grandview Amphitheater and Tamarack, along with dinner theater events at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
The Student Actors' Academy is for performers of all experience levels, ages 8 to 18, who want to develop their craft. Veteran artists lead the classes.
The classes start in February and run for 12 weeks. Hill reported that the Academy trains young actors in voice, acting, dance and stage combat movement.
The spring session will be on Tuesday nights from Feb. 1 to April 26.
Actor Ross Cline ("American Heroes") and Angela Graham of Rhythms of Grace will teach Movement and Dance classes from 5 to 6 p.m.
Professional actor Michael Martin and veteran local performer and director Nancy Martin will teach Stage Acting from 6 to 7 p.m.
The husband-and-wife team produced "A Christmas Carol" at the Princess Playhouse in Mount Hope in the 1980s and 1990s. Michael, a former mayor of Mount Hope, is well-known for various movie roles, including his work in "Silence of the Lambs," "Coal Miner's Granddaughter" and "Matewan."
Regina Wilson Brown ("Hatfields and McCoys") and Chloe Painter of Verdeant Band will teach Vocal/Voice classes from 7 to 8 p.m.
Hill pointed out that the classes are usually $100 each, or $300 for all three. Up to 50 students may take one, two or three classes at no cost this session, thanks to the scholarships.
Classes will be at the Paw Paw Tree Building at 715 N. Kanawha St., two doors up from The Register-Herald offices.
The award-winning team of Larry Groce and Danny Boyd created "Miss Dirt Turtle's Garden Club," a musical that was inspired by a youth garden club that Boyd leads in his working-class Charleston neighborhood.
Broadway World recently recognized Alban Theater's production of the musical as "Best Musical" in West Virginia, along with Best Performer (Kat Biller) and Best Supporting Performer (Doria Loftis).
Actors may sign up for the classes by calling Hill at 304-256-6800 or online at Theatre West Virginia - Home at the Spring 2022 Academy Page.
Donors may invest in the arts by visiting https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=KDBH92SLCJG8Q