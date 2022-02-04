TWV looking for actors of all ages

Actors of all ages are needed for shows at Theatre West Virginia, General Manager Scott Hill announced.

On Thursday, Hill reported that the following audition slots are available at The Paw-Paw Tree Building at 715 N. Kanawha St., Beckley: 

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5 - 8 p.m., 11 slots remaining

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 5 - 8 p.m., 10 slots remaining

Thursday, Feb. 24, 5 - 8 p.m., 12 slots remaining

Friday Feb. 25, 5- 8 p.m., 10 slots remaining

Auditions are arranged by date and not time. TWV staff will notify actors of audition times once the schedule is completed.

Requests for a specific time may be made by calling 304-256-6800.

