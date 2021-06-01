Theatre West Virginia is holding auditions Saturday, June 5, at 10:30 a.m. at Grandview State Park for singers to perform the national anthem at each summer show, TWV General Manager Scott Hill said Tuesday.
More than 30 shows will start with "The Star-Spangled Banner." Hill invited those who want to perform to come to the audition Saturday morning. Those auditioning must know the words to the anthem and be able to perform without musical accompaniment.
Hill said all ages and all levels of singing ability are invited to audition.
"We've had folks sing the national anthem as young as five, and we've had seniors sing the national anthem, too," he said. "If it's really important to you, I'm going to put you up there.
"If you can't sing to the point you'll embarrass yourself, I'll not put you up there," he explained. "But it's not necessarily the best singer.
"It's somebody that wants to sing the national anthem because they feel a certain way about their country.
"That's kind of how we evaluate it."
Depending on the number of singers, some performers may sing the anthem at more than one show, he added.
Those selected to sing will get four tickets to the show for which they perform, said Hill.