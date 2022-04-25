TWV, Audible Theater to present "Coal Country" for a one-night only performance

Theatre West Virginia, in partnership with Audible Theater, is bringing an off-Broadway play “Coal Country” about the families of the Upper Big Branch mine disaster to West Virginia for a one-night only performance, TWV General Manager Scott Hill announced Monday.
Produced by the acclaimed Public Theater of New York City, the play just finished a run in Manhattan. Families of some of the victims have attended the show.
The May 9, 2022, performance will be the first time the play has been performed in West Virginia, and Hill said previously that it is imperative that the show be performed in Southern West Virginia, as it is the region’s own story — albeit one which has an ending that West Virginians already know too well.
Hill told local media during a press conference on Monday that he has listened to the show on Audible but has not yet seen it.
“It’s very moving. And it’s very disturbing at some points,” Hill said. “There is a villain. It’s not necessarily a story. It’s a telling of the truth. It was a terrible thing. And you would hope that we would learn from it. I don’t know if we are but you would hope we at least have an opportunity to learn from it.
When the producers called Hill about bringing the p[lay to Beckley or to somewhere in West Virginia, “I said, ‘Well, you know, there’s a reason you could take it to Charleston, I could understand that or Princeton, but this is our story here in southern West Virginia,” Hill said.
"If you look at a map and see where I’m sitting right now, I can be to that mine in 20 minutes, right there where it was. So this is our story. And I think it’s only right that we have the opportunity to tell it.”
Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jenson, with performances by the show’s composer Steve Earle, the play is based on interviews with family members of victims and others.
Earle has won multiple Grammys.
The first 400 tickets will be available to any family member who lost loved ones at UBB. Family members may request the tickets at colcountryticketsubb@gmail.com, Hill reported.
Local sponsor will give out the remaining tickets for free on April 29, and they may be requested at theatrewestvirginia.org on a first come first served basis with a limit of two tickets per person.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.