Since 1955, Theatre West Virginia has been part of southern West Virginia, and general manager Scott Hill says he sees the non-profit as an economic development engine that can benefit all of Raleigh County.
Part of the process will be highlighting the state’s culture through shows, he added.
Through the outdoor amphitheater at Grandview State Park and indoor venues that include Historic Black Knight Country Club, Tamarack and Raleigh Playhouse, TWV sends an average of $300,000 into the local economy annually, said Hill.
“Gov. Jim Justice says that money spent locally rolls over eight times,” said Hill, quoting the governor. “To do $300,000 times eight, that’s a couple million dollars into the economy.
“We strive hard to buy local, and we bring some actors in, but we’ve made a push to have local actors.
“That keeps the money right here within the economy,” Hill explained. “That’s step one, is to be local.
“But we’ve also impacted the economy by reminding people of their heritage.”
Since 1961, “Honey in the Rock,” the beloved outdoor musical drama by Kermit Hunter and composer Jack Kilpatrick, has kept the state’s story alive, performed each summer for thousands of West Virginians and tourists.
In 1970, Theatre West Virginia began offering “Honey” and “Hatfields and McCoys” on the outdoor stage at Grandview Park, and the two shows have become a stalwart of the arts in southern West Virginia.
Hill introduced “Rocket Boys: The Musical” in 2011, based on the 1999 Hollywood film “October Sky” and the best-selling novel by McDowell County native and NASA engineer Homer Hickam. The musical follows the characters of Hickam and three friends, The Rocket Boys, as they develop a “rocket” after the Russians’ launch of Sputnik.
In 2018, the TWV production of “Paradise Park: The Musical” debuted on the Grandview stage. An adaptation of the 1991 film by Dan Boyd, which starred “Mountain Stage” creator and host Larry Groce, the musical version celebrated West Virginia’s culture and people.
“I feel that people that are proud of an area will support the area more, and that will make the economy grow faster,” said Hill, explaining his reason for producing musicals that showcase the local culture. “Making people aware of their heritage is what we do.”
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said that Theatre West Virginia plays a role in the economic development of the county.
“Theatre West Virginia has been part of Raleigh County for many, many years, and it’s important because it adds culture,” said Tolliver. “It’s entertainment for the people of Raleigh County and the state.
“It’s a big tourist attraction,” he added. “You get tourists in here, and what happens?
“They stay in motels, they eat at restaurants, so TWV is very important to Raleigh County.”
Hill said that TWV aims to promote economic development in the county and within the city limits of Beckley by offering a number of performances at the popular Grandview stage and also at venues in Beckley.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced plans last year to eventually build an amphitheater in Piney Gorge for TWV productions.
Hill said that TWV would perform on that stage and will continue performing at Grandview.
“We have multiple venues that we can use to expand our schedule,” he said. “It’s exciting to be a part of something like that in these times, where there’s a lot of things going on in the City of Beckley and the county of Raleigh.”
Hill said productions at Black Knight and Tamarack draw people to Beckley, as the city seeks to revitalize downtown and to set itself as a gateway to the New River Gorge.
“You need to get your customer base used to going places,” he said. “Each time we have a dinner theater at Black Knight, each time we have a show at Tamarack or anywhere in the area, we’re getting a customer base built, and the more the customers are there, businesses will come.
“That’s where we’re going with this. Each time we have a show, we’re building a foundation for the City of Beckley and the county to be known as a place for people to come from Princeton and Charleston and Clarksburg.”