Two Woodrow seniors learning at FOCLA

The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary is a 501-3C nonprofit organization with a goal of helping others. Some of these projects include their “Giving Hearts” program, in which Christmas gifts, clothing and food is given to deployed military families and other less fortunate families in need. In order to fund these many projects, the ladies sell the Only licensed “Friends of Coal” merchandise. This includes clothing, golf bags, hats, kitchenware, jewelry and much more.
Recently two seniors from Woodrow Wilson High School, Adrienne Fink and Taylor McDaniel, asked if they could do a 180-hour program in which they could learn the procedures the Friends of Coal Ladies do in order to sell merchandise. All the FOC ladies are volunteers so this was a great opportunity to get help. Adrienne and Taylor are learning all about merchandising including ordering items, pricing items, tagging items, weighing items, advertising items, taking orders from our friendsofcoalladies.com website, packaging items and finally mailing items. Being part of a small-scale organization will allow these young ladies to see how a business works from the beginning of an item's order to its delivery and payment procedure. Both girls will also help with the Giving Hearts Program by shopping, packing and delivering Christmas to people in need. This has been a win-win project for both the girls and the Friends of Coal ladies.