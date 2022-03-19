Summers County Route 18, True Road, will be closed at milepost 5.84 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21, through Saturday, April 16, for a slip repair, according to Nathan Thomas, District Nine maintenance engineer. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
Summers County Route 13, Willowwood Road, will be closed at milepost 2.11 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, March 21 through Saturday, March 26, for a slip repair, according to Thomas. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.
WVDOH expresses apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause residents and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.