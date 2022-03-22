The West Virginia Housing Institute has announced the winners of this year’s scholarships totaling $8,500.
Eight scholarships were awarded this year, with two of the recipients from southern West Virginia.
Morgan Vance, $1,000 - Vance is from Richwood, WV and is a sophomore at West Virginia University majoring in Mental Health and Addiction Studies. Her father, Jeffrey Vance, works for Silverpoint Homes in Beckley. Vance stated, “I’m very grateful to receive this scholarship and plan on using it to further my education.”
Olivia Perdue, $1,000 - Perdue is from Beckley and is in her second year at Marshall University but is academically a junior. Perdue is majoring in Business Management with a 4.0 GPA. She is the daughter of Gary Perdue of Silverpoint Homes in Beaver. This is the first year Perdue has received a WVHI Scholarship. “I am so thankful for this opportunity,” Perdue said upon being notified of her award.