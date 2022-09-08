Two associations representing elected county officials in West Virginia have officially come out against a proposed constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature power to change property tax rates.
Property taxes are a main piece of how counties pay for services like school systems, ambulance services, libraries and more. Members of the two associations have been publicly wary of the proposed amendment but haven’t taken an official position until now.
Their opposition comes shortly after comments by Gov. Jim Justice, who questioned whether the change would be wise. Senate leaders and groups like the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association have been vocally supportive of the property tax change.
On Wednesday, boards of the West Virginia Association of Counties and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia voted to oppose Amendment 2, the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.” The first group represents county assessors, circuit clerks, county clerks, prosecutors and sheriffs.
The groups cited loss of authority over about $550 million in “dedicated, constitutionally-protected revenues” — and “handing that money to the Legislature.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/08/two-statewide-organizations-representing-counties-officially-oppose-property-tax-amendment/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.