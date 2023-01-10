charleston, w.va. – Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads.
Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on U.S. 250 South near U.S. 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
The driver sustained an injury and was transported to a local hospital.
In Wood County at 6:36 a.m., two vehicles slid into a WVDOH plow truck on Interstate 77. The driver of the plow sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The accident occurred near Beatysville in the northbound lanes. The driver was treating the interstate for icy conditions.
