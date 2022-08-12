James Michael Pritt, 40, of Buffalo, Putnam County, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Pritt must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, Pritt contacted another man online on Oct. 1, 2021, and arranged to pay him $150 in exchange for being provided with a 14-year-old girl for sexual intercourse. When Pritt arrived at the meeting location in South Charleston later that day, he was arrested.
• • •
Mindy Turner, 51, was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Turner admitted to participating in a scheme with Millard Patrick, 53, to obtain vehicles totaling approximately $172,950 in value from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia.
On June 28, 2021, Turner passed a bad check at a Louisville, Ky., dealership so she and Patrick could obtain a 2020 Ford Explorer with an approximate value of $53,500. The following day, the two transported that vehicle to West Virginia and were arrested after unsuccessfully attempting to trade that vehicle at a Charleston dealership for a more expensive Ford F-250.
On July 14, 2021, while out on bond, Turner and Patrick passed a bad check at a Hurricane dealership to obtain a Jeep Cherokee with an approximate value of $60,056.22. The following day, the pair passed a bad check at a Ripley dealership to obtain a new Ford Explorer with an approximate value of $59,393.48. That same day, Patrick and Turner attempted to obtain a Ford F-150 with an approximate value of $64,108.24 from a Hurricane dealership. They were turned away when the check did not clear.
Patrick also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.