Joshua Radcliffe, 39, of Shady Spring, was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Radcliffe admitted that he used a Cobray Model D, .45/.410-caliber Derringer pistol to rob a Shady Spring convenience store on Dec. 1, 2021. Law enforcement officers found the firearm in Radcliffe’s residence on Dec. 6, 2021, and he admitted to the crime.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
• • •
Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 35, of Oak Hill, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Sprinkle admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Mount Hope on Sept. 21, 2020, and Sept. 22, 2020. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Sprinkle’s vehicle following the second transaction and found cash from the controlled buys, drug paraphernalia, and a Smith & Wesson, model SD9 VE, 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Sprinkle admitted to possessing the firearm during the Sept. 21, 2020, controlled buy.
