charleston, w.va. – Projects to paint road stripes in 20 West Virginia counties are among seven projects included in a special bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday.
When the WVDOH contracts to have roads paved, the contract usually includes painting the stripes down the middle of the road. However, those stripes wear and fade over time, so it’s necessary to restripe them periodically.
When that happens, WVDOH accepts bids for countywide restriping contracts. The Feb. 16 bid letting included five striping projects, two from southern West Virginia:
- Roadway striping, Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Summers counties.
- Roadway striping, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.
